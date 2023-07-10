Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar would ‘be ready in a jiffy’ for event, reveals what happened if she was late

Veteran actor Saira Banu recently made her Instagram debut and has been sharing beautiful throwback photos since then. Since her debut, she has been sharing pictures and anecdotes about herself and her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar. (Also Read | Saira Banu misses her 22 inch waistline from younger days)

Saira posts her photo with Dilip

Saira Banu posted an old photo with Dilip Kumar.

On Monday, Saira posted an old picture of herself and Dilip Kumar. In the photo, Dilip adjusts his tie with one hand and wraps his other arm around Saira. She rests her head on his shoulder and keeps her arm on his chest. Both of them smile as they pose for the camera. In the picture, Saira is wearing a pink suit and ear studs. Dilip was seen in a white shirt, striped tie, grey jacket and pants.

Saira remembers Dilip

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Get set... ready and GO...!! Our lives were full of action... Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind, we were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers for the benefit of the needy such as The National Association for the Blind… the Physically Handicapped... The War Widows etc. He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy... I had to keep running to keep pace with him... If I were late I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going! Will in future share his forays into shopping with me..."

Fans react to Saira's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "My all-time favourite couple." "Keep sharing things about legend Dilip sahab," read a comment. "Thank you so much ma'am for sharing things about Dilip Sahab, keep sharing more!!" said a person. "Mam we are loving your stories. You are couple goal for me. God bless you," commented an Instagram user.

Saira's Instagram debut post

Saira made her Instagram debut on the second death anniversary of Dilip. A part of her note read, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, '7th of July' at '7 am' when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber." Dilip died in 2021 after a long illness.

