Saira Banu misses her 22 inch waistline from younger days, fans cheer her on: ‘You still look good’

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Sunday shared a black-and-white photo of herself as she walked down the memory lane on Instagram. She recently joined the photo-sharing app. Her latest post talks about the old days when the actor had a “22-inch waistline.” Also read: Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar's 2nd death anniversary Saira Banu recalls memories on Instagram.

Saira Banu's latest post

The photo featured a younger-looking Saira Banu in a salwar kameez. Posing with her everlasting smile and her signature makeup look, the photo brings back memories of Saira, who ruled the Hindi films of the 1960s and early 1970s at a young age. Sharing the photo, the veteran wrote in the caption, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone…Oh! Only if time stood still... Alas!”

Fans react to Saira Banu's post

Soon after she shared the post, fans reminded Saira how beautiful she looks even now. One of them commented, “Ma'am God has created you in a way that you have been beautiful at every age and every size. This universe adores you and we love you.” “U still look good by the grace Allah,” added another one. Someone said, “So what mam if ur waist is not 22 u r still charming.”

Saira Banu is the daughter of actor Naseem Banu and film producer Mian Ehsan-ul-Haq. She entered the industry when she was just 16 years old in 1960. She made her debut in Hindi films, opposite Shammi Kapoor, in the 1961 film Junglee. Some of her best works include Jhuk Gaya Aasman and Aayi Milan Ki Bela, with Rajendra Kumar, and April Fool with Biswajeet, Aao Pyaar Karen and Shagird with Joy Mukherjee, and Pyar Mohabbat with Dev Anand.

Saira Banu married the late actor Dilip Kumar on 11 October 1966. She was 22 while Dilip was 44 years old at the time of their marriage. They had no children.

Saira Banu on Instagram

Dilip Kumar died in 2021 after a prolonged illness. Saira made her Instagram debut on his death anniversary recently. Saira shared a photo of them and wrote, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, 7th of July at 7am when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail