Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar's 2nd death anniversary, pens touching note: 'I plan to visit his grave'

Friday marks Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary. The legendary actor died in 2021 after a prolonged illness. Dilip's wife Saira Banu wrote a long note for Dilip Kumar as she made her Instagram debut on his death anniversary. The veteran actor also penned a heartfelt note for a news portal, where she spoke about her plans for Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary. Also read: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note on Dilip Kumar's 1st death anniversary Saira Banu with Dilip Kumar in a throwback picture she posted on Instagram.

Saira Banu's Instagram debut

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were married for 55 years. Dilip Kumar was 98 when he died. Saira made her Instagram debut on Friday on his death anniversary.

Along with a black-and-white picture of herself and Dilip, as well as a more recent throwback of the couple, she wrote, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, 7th of July at 7am when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber...”

Saira says Dilip Kumar is with her always

She further added in her Instagram caption, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time."

Saira also shared how she plans to use her new Instagram account. She concluded, "On Instagram, I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Saira Banu on two years of Dilip Kumar's death

An excerpt from the note that Saira wrote for News18, read, "I can’t fathom the fact that two years have gone by without Dilip saab, not around me. It just feels like yesterday when I was caressing his head or feeding him his favourite dishes and even listening to some of the finest melodies along with him. I remember him every second of my life. This day comes as a thunderstorm in my life. Since Dilip Saab’s passing away, life has been really difficult for me because we spent around 56 years together and grew up together as husband and wife."

Saira plans to visit Dilip Kumar's grave

She further wrote, "Every day we hold prayers for him, but today in particular we will have prayers and Quran Khani (special prayers in Urdu to pray for the peace of the people who have passed away) throughout the day with relatives and friends pouring in and giving me support through this period of grief. I also plan to visit his grave and offer prayers.We distribute food among the needy every day but today we plan to prepare a few of Saab’s favourite delicacies including biryani, kebabs, and sheer korma. We plan to call a few orphan kids over at our house to eat and pray together and have a lovely and peaceful environment. I also plan to donate a few other things."

About Dilip Kumar

Born Yousuf Khan, Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with the film Jwar Bhata in 1944. His last film was Qila in 1998. His five-decade career included films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among many others.

