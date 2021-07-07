Saira Banu's grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal shares pic with Dilip Kumar: 'My warm hearted Phuponana'

Sayyeshaa Saigal has shared a note for her granduncle, Dilip Kumar, hours after he died Wednesday following a prolonged illness. Sayyeshaa is the daughter of actors Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu and is the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.

Actor Sayyeshaa Saigal shared a picture with Dilip Kumar and both can be seen dancing in it. While he dressed in a black and white suit, she is wearing a white dress. She posted the picture on Wednesday and wrote, "I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It’s an end of an era! #RIP."

Dilip Kumar died Wednesday morning at a Mumbai hospital. The Hindi cinema icon was admitted to hospital last month following a few episodes of breathlessness. Dilip Kumar had been battling ill health for the last few years, and had been in and out of the hospital.

Sayyeshaa Saigal made her acting debut with Akhil Akkineni in Telugu film Akhil in 2015. A year later, Ajay Devgn brought her to Hindi films. She featured in his second directorial venture, Shivaay. Since her 2016 outing Shivaay, which also starred Vir Das and Girish Karnad, Sayyeshaa has not worked in any Hindi films. She was seen in a few Tamil and Kannadda films.

Ahead of the release of Shivaay, Sayyeshaa Saigal had told PTI that Dilip Kumar was excited for her new journey. "He was excited about me entering the film industry. After such a long time there is someone in the family who is getting into the film industry. He blessed me," she said.