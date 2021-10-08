Saira Banu says she and Dilip Kumar 'still walk together hand-in-hand, in our thoughts'

Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021. After his death, Dilip's wife Saira Banu stayed away from the limelight. However, on Friday, Saira opened up about his death. Noting that Monday, October 11, would have been the couple's 56th wedding anniversary, Saira thanked fans for their love and wishes.

In a handwritten letter shared with a leading daily, Saira said, “This October 11 is the 56th wedding anniversary of my Love and Kohinoor Dilip Sahib and I. I am writing this to especially express gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, dearest friends and family who have so lovingly and thoughtfully sent us remembrance of this magical day for both of us. Dilip Sahib and I, when time stood still and the sky was lit with a million happy sparkling stars... our wedding, the beginning of a sharing of a life of ecstatic togetherness... and now no matter what, we still walk together hand-in-hand, in our thoughts and being until the end of time."

"Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me but for all those generations who've stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever... Aameen. May Allah always keep him in his love and blessings... Aameen." Saira and Dilip, who had an age difference of 22 years, married in 1966.

READ MORE: When Saira Banu recalled love at first sight encounter with Dilip Kumar: 'I was just 12'

When Dilip died, numerous Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan made their way to Dilip's house and burial ground to pay their last respects.

In less than two after his death, Saira was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital following breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar. She was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after doctors advised her for an angiography.

In an interview with AajTak in September, Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's family friend said, “She is quite broken since the departure of Dilip Sahab. She is a woman who has lived every moment in the last 55 years with him. You and I can only feel this pain. But there has been a vacuum in her life. It may be that his sorrow and the stress is bothering her.”