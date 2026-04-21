Saiyaara's Aneet Padda pens emotional tribute after grandfather’s death: ‘The only love of my life…'

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda is mourning the death of her grandfather, who passed away recently. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional note, remembering him with love and expressing her heartbreak over losing the “only love of her life.”

Aneet pens emotional note for grandfather

Aneet Padda rose to popularity for her role in Saiyaara.

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On Tuesday, Aneet took to Instagram to post a photo of herself holding her grandfather’s hand. Alongside the image, she penned an emotional note, remembering him and expressing her love and loss.

“The only love of my life… You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory,” she wrote.

Aneet continued, “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I will carry you.”

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{{^usCountry}} Aneet concluded her note by writing, “I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aneet concluded her note by writing, “I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aneet, who played an Alzheimer’s patient in the film Saiyaara, once revealed that her grandfather was battling the disease. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India last year, she said, “My dadu has Alzheimer’s disease, which is why the film was even more emotional for me. He’s at a point now where he doesn’t remember most things, but I believed in this film because it says ‘dimaag bhool jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhoolta (the mind forgets but the heart does not)’, and that’s very true for my dadu. He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember most, but he calls me Heeraput, or Makkhan."

More about Aneet

Aneet was part of the entertainment industry for a while before Saiyaara sent her fame skyrocketing almost overnight.

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Aneet began modelling while she was still a teenager, appearing in several ads and promotional campaigns for major brands over the next few years. She debuted as an actor with a small role in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. The actor got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don’t Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.

In 2025, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara catapulted her to overnight stardom. The YRF film minted over ₹580 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. Aneet found praise for portraying a young songwriter with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The actor will now feature in Maddock Films’ horror comedy Shakti Shalini.

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She is also set to reunite with the team of Saiyaara. She is set to work with Ahaan Panday again on Mohit Suri's 'intense romance', which is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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