Sajjad Delafrooz unable to be in touch with family in Turkey, Iran: There is a lot of anxiety

Actor Sajjad Delafrooz has been having “sleepless nights” for the last two days, ever since he heard of the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey, Iran and Syria.

“I had tears in my eyes when I heard about the earthquakes,” Delafrooz, who hails from Iran, tells us. He adds, “I have reached out to my friends in Turkey and family in Iran. They are safe. However, I’m unable to be in constant touch with them. There is a lot of anxiety because I’m not sure if they are really safe. I keep motivating them, saying things like it’ll get better. But, we all know it is unimaginable to be in their shoes.”

The Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) actor rues the lack of attention towards the situation in his home country, where “social media access has been blocked”. “The earthquake occurred in three countries, [but] the coverage is only focusing on Turkey and not the other two countries. Even the international media is focusing [largely] on Turkey. If anyone is stuck in a building in Turkey, they can at least use social media to inform others about their situation and location. However, that cannot be done in Iran. The political climate has made this natural disaster worse in other countries and in Syria, it is the worst,” he claims.

The actor was in Iran last October to visit family. He shares his immediate family resides in the capital, Tehran, and in Shiraz, and are therefore safe from the earthquake. Calling the entire situation “sad and horrible”, he adds, “It is not only heartbreaking but I also feel helpless that I am unable to help my family and my people. Every day when I see the number of people dying, it just breaks me.”

