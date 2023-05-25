Salman Khan hugs a young fan at airport, fans call him ‘most misunderstood superstar’. Watch

Salman Khan has been sporting a new look for a while. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport where paparazzo caught a cute moment with a young fan who ran towards him and gave him a tight hug. (Also read: Dharmendra says Salman Khan was inspired from his film Pratiggya for Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey)

Young fan moment at airport

Salman Khan was spotted with a young fan at the Mumbai airport.

In a small clip captured by the paparazzi that was soon posted on Instagram, Salman Khan was seen entering the Mumbai airport with tight security around him. As he made his way towards the entry gate, he stopped for a moment to acknowledge a young fan who then came running towards him and gave him a tight hug. Salman had a smile on his face at the moment, and gave him a pat on the back.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the video and added the comments. “Most misunderstood superstar. Just love this man,” wrote a fan. Another said, “What a gorgeous man inside out!” A comment also read, “Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa (Stars should be like Salman Khan).” “This boy is so lucky,” wrote another.

Salman recently got injured while shooting on the sets of his upcoming film Tiger 3. On Thursday, he posted a picture of himself on Twitter to tell his fans that he had a slight shoulder injury. He said, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3." The film reunites him with actor Katrina Kaif.

Earlier this year, Salman reprised his role of Tiger for a cameo appearance in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. He and Shah Rukh Khan reunited on the screen once again after Zero (2018).

Last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial released on April 21 to mixed reviews. It had several supporting actors among the ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Salman's Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla and his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree also featured in the film.

Salman will next be seen reprising his role in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The action film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu around Diwali, and will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

