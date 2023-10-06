Salman Khan greets Aamir Khan, his son Junaid with hugs at Dono screening; Sunny Deol poses with sons Rajveer and Karan

The team of the romantic drama film Dono, starring Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma hosted a premiere of the film. The event on Thursday evening was attended by many celebrities including Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, his son Junaid, Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol and his son Aryaman Deol. (Also Read | Sunny Deol gave the clap for my very first shot, reveals son Rajveer Deol)

Sunny poses with sons Rajveer, Karan

(L-R) Sunny Deol with Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol at Dono screening; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan.

Rajveer wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt and blue jeans and Paloma opted for an all-black lehenga. He hugged his father Sunny Deol and brother Karan Deol and then posed with them for photos. For the event, Sunny wore a black shirt, blue blazer and denims. Karan was seen in a black T-shirt, blue jacket and pants. Sunny hugged both his sons and posed with them.

Salman hugs Aamir and his son Junaid

Salman Khan arrived at the event in an all-black outfit. He wore a black shirt paired with matching pants. Aamir Khan was seen in a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and shoes. Junaid Khan opted for a grey shirt, and black pants and shoes. Salman greeted Aamir with a hug. Junaid also hugged Salman. The trio then posed for pictures and Aamir hugged Salman again.

Poonam Dhillon, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Asha Bhosle seen too

The film also marks the directorial debut of director Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. Sooraj posed with Avnish, Rajveer, Paloma, Sunny and Karan. Paloma's mother-veteran actor Poonam Dhillon also arrived at the premiere in a pink saree. Bobby Deol posed for the paparazzi along with his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol.

Anupam Kher also attended the event in a formal black suit. Abhay Deol donned a beige T-shirt with matching pants and a black blazer. Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma arrived at the premiere in a white shirt and blue denims. Alka Yagnik looked beautiful in a peach suit. Salman's neice Alizeh Agnihotri was also among the attendees. Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also opted for all-black outfits for the event. Singer Asha Bhosle and Jackie Shroff also marked their presence.

About Dono

The film is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the bride, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the groom. "Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description. The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart".

