Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai pose with Subhash Ghai in unseen pics from birthday celebrations

Luv Sinha, son of actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from Subash Ghai's birthday bash. The filmmaker hosted a star-studded party as he turned 78 this year. Salman Khan looked dapper as he posed with Subhash, Shatrughan, Poonam among others. In one of the pictures, actors Aishwarya Rai stood with Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff during cake-cutting ceremony. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Many fans rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet comments on the post. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai joins Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan leaves early; Salman Khan also attends Subhash Ghai's birthday bash)

In the unseen pictures, Salman sported a black tee paired with maroon pants and a brown jacket. Shatrughan can be seen in black coat and pants with blue T-shirt. His wife, Poonam decked up in black ethnic suit. Luv wore an off white shirt with pair of denims while Subash opted for black coat and pants, with white turban. All of them gave big smiles while posing for the camera. In another picture, Subhash sat next to Shatrughan and gave a slice of cake to Shatrughan while Aishwarya flashed a radiant smile.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Luv wrote, “Happy birthday @subhashghai1 mama. You only grow younger with each year. Your journey through life and your legacy as a legendary film maker will always inspire us. Thank you for the all the unforgettable memories and stories that you brought to life on celluloid.” He used ‘Legends’, ‘happy birthday’, ‘The show man’, ‘Memories’ and ‘family’ as the hashtags. Singer Deepa Narayan Jha commented, “Beautiful pictures.” Actor Namashi Chakraborty wrote, “Kaalicharan, Vishwanath…classics!!”

Reacting to the post, one of Luv's fans commented, “Nice to see, a great family, god bless you guys.” Another fan wrote, “Salman (red heart emoji).” Other fan commented, “Happy birthday sir.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Subhash Ghai has written, produced and directed many films in the 80s and 90s such as Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal among others.

