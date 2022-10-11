Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar reunite at Ashvini Yardi's bash; Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrive together. See pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood
Published on Oct 11, 2022 10:13 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha attended the birthday party of Ashvini Yardi on Monday. The film producer celebrated her birthday in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A host of Bollywood celebrities from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kartik Aaryan to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the birthday bash of film producer Ashvini Yardi at a Mumbai club on Monday. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan were also among the guests.

Kiara and Sidharth arrived together for the bash. Sidharth stepped out of the car first and was dressed in a blue shirt and black pants. Kiara went on to join him wearing a white top and golden skirt; the two posed together for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Salman, who is busy hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 16, arrived in a beige tee and distressed denims and walked straight inside the party venue. His sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush arrived together for the bash and posed for the paparazzi. Salman's sister Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri, and brother Arbaaz Khan were also among the guests.

Raveena Tandon, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Ashvini Yardi's bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Huma Qureshi, Salman Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar at Ashvini Yardi's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar is also back in Mumbai after a long time. He was spotted at the party in a black sweatshirt and matching denims and paused for a moment to pose for the photographers. Kartik Aaryan arrived in a black tee and blue denims paired with a black bomber jacket. As one of the photographers said ‘love you’ to him, he responded with a smile, “Love you too.”

Masaba Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap, Zaheer Iqbal, Shamita Shetty at Ashvini Yardi's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi arrived in a black dress for the bash. She will now be seen in a film titled Double XL, also starring Huma Qureshi. Huma attended the party in a printed black ensemble. Riteish and Genelia were inseparable as they arrived at the party holding hands. While he was in a black shirt and trousers, she was in a short blue dress and black heels.

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta were also spotted at Ashvini's birthday bash. The latter is known for producing films like OMG – Oh My God! and Singh Is Bliing under her production banner Grazing Goat Pictures.

