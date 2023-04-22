Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcome Eid together, pose for selfie; fans ask about Andaz Apna Apna 2

Actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcomed Eid this year together and also posed for a selfie. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Salman Khan shared the picture. In the photo, the duo smiled as they looked at the camera. (Also Read | Aamir Khan turns photographer for Salman Khan, his sister Nikhat Hegde shares posts)

In the picture, Salman wore a black shirt and matching pants. Aamir opted for a blue t-shirt and black denims. The duo posed inside a room. Sharing the photo, Salman captioned it, "Chand Mubarak (crescent moon emoji)."

Reacting to the photo, Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Chaand Mubarak." Prime Video wrote in the comment section, "Aapka Prem Amar rahe". Salman essayed the role of Prem and Aamir that of Amar in their 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Another fan wrote, "Two legends in one frame."

A fan said, "Andaz Apna Apna 2 confirmed??" Another Instagram user wrote, "We want Andaz Apna Apna 2." "Amar-Prem reunites," said another fan. "Finally Prem and Amar together," commented another person.

Andaz Apna Apna, a comedy film, was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Aamir and Salman, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

Earlier this year in January, Salman met Aamir at the latter's residence. Aamir's sister-actor Nikhat Hegde had shared photos on Instagram. In a photo, Salman posed for a picture with Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussein and Nikhat. Sharing another photo in which Aamir clicked their picture, she wrote, "For those who were missing Aamir."

Fans saw Salman in the recent family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released on Friday, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. Salman will be next seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

Aamir, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor. Helmed by Advait Chandan the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. An official announcement of his next film is still awaited. In November 2022, Aamir at an event in Delhi revealed that he is taking a break from acting in his 35-year career.

