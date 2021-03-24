Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, watch
bollywood

Salman Khan visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, watch

Salman Khan was spotted entering Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon. The actor revealed that he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Salman Khan spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai,(Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan revealed he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor took to Twitter and confirmed the news soon after a video of his visit to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital was shared online. "Took my first dose of vaccine today...." he tweeted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Salman Khan and his entourage entering the hospital premises. The Bigg Boss 14 host had his face covered with a mask. Salman did not stop for the paparazzi and made his way into the building. The actor maintained a reasonable distance while the staff present at the venue tried to control the crowd.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ajay Devgn's new look reminds fans of Jonny Bairstow, Chacha Chaudhary

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik and Krunal pose in pool

When Kareena once said that she could have a gay encounter with Katrina

Also Read: While on Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor once said she could have a gay encounter with Katrina Kaif

Salman wrapped the recent season of Bigg Boss in February. The actor reprised his role as the host of the show for the 14th season. He was also seen on the premiere episode of the Indian Pro Music League. Salman made headlines for his gift to Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya.

The singer revealed Salman sent him a Being Human e-cycle. "Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio," Rahul said, sharing the picture on Instagram.

Salman will soon begin work on the third film of his hit Tiger franchise. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan whereas Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

He also awaits the release of his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Earlier this month, Salman confirmed that the movie will be an Eid release. "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine......." hinting at his famous dialogue from his movie Wanted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan. See photos here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
bollywood

Salman Khan shares throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day as he dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids . Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP