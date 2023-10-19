Salman Khan announces his first song with Arijit Singh for Tiger 3 after burying the hatchet

Salman Khan has buried the hatchet with Arijit Singh. Seven years after their fallout during the making of Sultan, the singer has now finally crooned a track for the actor in his new film, Tiger 3. The two had a famous fallout at a 2014 award show. (Also Read: Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan has to choose between country and family, Katrina Kaif fights in towel. Watch)

Salman announces song with Arijit

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3's first song

Salman took to Instagram on Thursday to post a still from Tiger 3's first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The pic has Salman and Katrina Kaif all decked up for what seems like a dance number, on the lines of the end-credit songs in the first two instalments of the Tiger franchise, Mashallah in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Swag Se Swagat in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

It show Katrina wearing a red crop top and white denim shorts, with red-and-white furs on her sleeves, paired with white earrings. Salman sports a black shirt and sunglasses. A couple of background dancers can be seen behind the two stars. Salman wrote in the caption, “Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak (The first glimpse of the first song) #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye (Oh yes, this is Arijit Singh's first song for me). Song out on 23rd Oct.”

As announced by Salman, the first track from Tiger 3 will be unveiled a week after the trailer drop, on Monday, October 23. It's composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Salman and Arijit's fallout

Fans of the actor and the singer flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement for this long-awaited collaboration. One of them commented, “Finally! (fire emoji) The collab we were waiting for (applause emoji).” “Salman khan x Arijit singh (heart-eyes emoji),” wrote another.

Salman and Arijit's fallout goes back to 2014, when Arijit turned up to receive his award at a popular show in slippers. When co-host Salman mocked him and asked him, “Tu hai winner? (You're the winner?),” Arijit responded, Sula diya aap sab ne (You guys bored me to sleep)." Consequently, Arijit was dropped from multiple Salman projects like Kick, Bajarangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan. The singer even wrote an apology letter to the actor online, but retracted it later.

Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali.

