Salman Khan asks if Kartik Aaryan knows his favourite holiday destination on Bigg Boss 15, cracks up at reply. Watch

On Saturday, Salman Khan had Kartik Aaryan as a guest on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and the duo had a blast. Kartik was on Salman’s show to promote his new film, Dhamaka, in which he plays a television reporter. Referring to his onscreen character, Salman asked Kartik a few questions, and among them was one about his favourite holiday destination.

“Kartik, kyun ki aap ek reporter ka role play kar rahe ho iss movie mein, main aaj aapka ek test le leta hoon. Main yahaan par teen-teen statements bolunga aur aap ko batana hai unme se kaunsa statement sahi hai (Kartik, because you are playing the role of a reporter in the movie, I will take a test. I will give three statements and you’ll have to tell me which one is true),” Salman said.

“Mujhe kahaan vacation karna pasand hai (Where do I like to holiday)?” asked Salman, adding options such as a beach destination or a hill station. Kartik cut him short and said Panvel, which cracked up Salman and the audiences alike. Kartik’s reply is ‘correct’, said Salman, while shaking hands with him.

Salman Khan has a sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, where the actor often unwinds with his friends and family. During the lockdown last year, he spent a considerable amount of time in his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman also asked Kartik to choose an alternate career choice for him, if he was not a superstar already: ‘Agar main actor nahi hota toh kya hota (If I wasn’t an actor, what would have happened?)” Salman himself answered the question and said that he would have been a director and cast Kartik in his films.

On his way back from the Bigg Boss 15 sets on Saturday, Kartik made a pit-stop at a street-side Chinese food van. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, he could be seen enjoying quite a spread on the bonnet of his Lamborghini. Even while eating, he briefly interacted with the paparazzi.

Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, has been directed by Ram Madhvani. The film will release on Netflix on November 19.