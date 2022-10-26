Salman Khan attends Aayush Sharma's birthday bash after dengue recovery; Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill spotted. Watch

Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal among many others attended the birthday bash of Aayush Sharma in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, paparazzi accounts shared pictures and videos as several celebrities including Palak Tiwari, Neha Sharma, Meezaan Jafri, Varun Sharma and Manish Malhotra were seen at the venue on Tuesday evening. (Also Read | Exclusive: Salman Khan down with dengue, but recovering well)

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Salman posed and smiled for pictures after arriving at his brother-in-law's home. He also folded his hands and wished the paparazzi a happy Diwali. The actor, who recently had dengue, nodded when the paparazzi asked about his health.

When he was asked, "Tabiyat kaesi hai abhi (How are you now)?" Salman nodded a few times and also flashed thumbs up sign. For the occasion, Salman opted for a blue T-shirt, maroon pants and black shoes. This was Salman's first public appearance after being diagnosed with dengue.

Kangana Ranaut attended the bash wearing a sleeveless red dress with beige heels. She posed for pictures and also flashed the peace sign before walking away to join her sister Rangoli Chandel. Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the event wearing a sheer black shirt under a grey jacket, matching pants and black shoes. She also smiled, laughed and waved at the paparazzi. After entering the venue, Shehnaaz also hugged Manish Malhotra. Palak Tiwari attended the party wearing a blue and black outfit.

Fans will see Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, scheduled to release on Eid 2023. It is billed as an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the project. Salman's film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif will be out on Diwali 2023. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Kangana will be seen in the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She also has Tiku Weds Sheru, her first project produced by her production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

