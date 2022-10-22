Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Exclusive: Salman Khan down with dengue, but recovering well

Exclusive: Salman Khan down with dengue, but recovering well

Updated on Oct 22, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Salman Khan has taken a pause from work after getting diagnosed with dengue. Check out his health update.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)
BySneha Biswas

The festive season is upon us but, amid the glitz and glamour, it’s superstar Salman Khan who will be opting out of Diwali parties this year. Salman has been diagnosed with dengue. Before fans get upset with the news, his manager tells Hindustan Times, “Salman contacted dengue and is recovering well now.”

Salman was last seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. While he will not be a part of Colors TV’s upcoming episode Weekend Ka War, he will resume work soon after his recovery. His team also shared that he should be fine to resume work sooner than you think. “He will be fine to start shooting after Diwali,” updated his manager.

Currently, Karan Johar has stepped into Salman’s shoes. The new promo for the show features the filmmaker inside the Bigg Boss house. The reality TV show is also believed to announce the news of Salman’s health scare on the show. However, the new teaser gives no update.

On the film front, Salman Khan recently announced the much-awaited release dates of his upcoming films. He is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen, starting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. Earlier, he also unveiled a new look from the film and teased his fans, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be followed by Salman's return as agent Tiger in the upcoming Tiger 3. Directed Maneesh Sharma, it will mark his reunion with Katrina Kaif. It also has Emraan Hashmi and will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Sharing a new poster, Salman tweeted, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    Sneha Biswas

    Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities.

Story Saved
×
