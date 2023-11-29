Salman Khan breaks silence on Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failure: ‘Audiences ka paisa bach raha hai’

Actor Salman Khan recently addressed his last two box office failures – Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a rare roundtable interview. Salman is currently basking in the success of his film, Tiger 3, which is likely to soon cross the ₹450 crore mark at the global box office. Speaking about his last two flops, the actor believes that both Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim would have performed better if released now. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan impersonator leaves Salman Khan in splits

Salman Khan on his last two flop films

Bollywood actor Salman Khan talks about success and failures. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

The Indian Express quoted Salman Khan telling the media, "When these films (Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) were released, people were not going to theatres. Moreover, we didn’t do blockbuster prices, we were going for popular prices. Our box office numbers were lower in those films but we focused on saving the audience’s money. How much did you watch Tiger 3 at? ₹600, 1000?”

Salman continued and said that he made sure that the money of the audience didn't go waste and kept his films at affordable prices. “For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim, our prices were not over ₹250. Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai (We earned less, but we saved the audiences money in that process. We did a good deed). If Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would have released today, the numbers would have been a lot more than what they were,” he said.

Salman on success and failure

During the conversation, Salman also asserted that he doesn't taste success at all. He added that he feels it is “important to get the bitter taste of failure” in order to be a “real winner.” Talking about the success of Tiger 3, he previously told news agency ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

What's next for Tiger?

Salman has The Bull and Tiger Vs Pathaan among others lined up in the pipeline. The latter is going to be the next instalment in the YRF Spy franchise, featuring a face-off between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

