Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alvira, proudly shows off rakhis to paparazzi. Watch

Salman Khan is celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Alvira Khan. The actor was spotted at Alvira’s house as he joined his family for the festive celebrations. Salman also posed for the paparazzi while exiting his sister’s home and proudly showed off the rakhis tied on his wrist by his sisters.

Salman celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan.

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In the paparazzi video, Salman was seen dressed casually in a maroon T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. While his look was casual, the multiple colourful rakhis on his wrist added a festive touch. He was also seen sporting a tilak on his forehead.

Before stepping inside his car, the paparazzi requested Salman to show them the rakhis on his wrist, and the actor happily obliged. Other paparazzi videos also showed Salman hugging veteran actor Helen as she arrived at Alvira’s home. Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan, was also spotted by the paparazzi at Alvira’s residence.

Deep Dive What color rakhis did Salman Khan show off during Raksha Bandhan celebrations? Salman Khan proudly showed off multiple colorful rakhis tied on his wrist while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Why is Raksha Bandhan significant for Salman Khan and his sisters? Raksha Bandhan is significant for Salman Khan and his sisters as it celebrates the bond of protection and affection between siblings, a tradition they uphold through festive celebrations. How does Salman Khan's family celebrate Raksha Bandhan? Salman Khan's family celebrates Raksha Bandhan by gathering at each other's homes, sharing festive moments, and tying rakhis, highlighting their close-knit familial bond.

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About Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan

{{^usCountry}} Alvira is Salman Khan’s biological sister. She was born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan. She is a fashion designer and film producer and has been associated with several film projects. Alvira is married to actor and producer Atul Agnihotri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alvira is Salman Khan’s biological sister. She was born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan. She is a fashion designer and film producer and has been associated with several film projects. Alvira is married to actor and producer Atul Agnihotri. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman’s other sister is Arpita Khan Sharma. Arpita was adopted by veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and raised alongside his first wife, Salma Khan, and second wife, Helen. She is married to actor Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan’s films

Salman Khan has several high-profile projects lined up. One of his major upcoming films is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is backed by Salman Khan Films. A new poster released in July indicated that the film remains slated for a 2026 release, although an exact theatrical date has not been announced.

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Salman is also set to star in the yet-to-be-titled SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film marks his collaboration with South Indian actor Nayanthara, while Anil Kapoor is also part of the cast. The action-drama is currently expected to release on Eid in 2027. As per reports, Salman is currently busy shooting for the project, which is on course for an Eid 2027 release.