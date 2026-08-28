Mumbai, Leaders across the political spectrum celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Maharashtra with much fanfare, but the festivities also carried a deeply emotional note, with NCP MP Supriya Sule remembering her late cousin and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with a heartbreaking message. Politicians celebrate Raksha Bandhan; Love of ladki bahin is my greatest strength, says Fadnavis Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the love and blessings of "ladki bahin" are his greatest strength! "The sentiments in the hearts of my dear sisters from Maharashtra were conveyed to me by MLC Chitra Tai Wagh. I wholeheartedly accept their boundless love and blessings. Your blessings will continue to give me greater strength and inspiration to take the work of public service to its fulfilment.

Deep Dive Why do politicians emphasize the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan? How do celebrities celebrate Raksha Bandhan despite busy schedules? What are common themes expressed by political leaders during Raksha Bandhan celebrations?

"I firmly believe that a brother should not only protect his sisters but also pledge to empower them. Living a lifetime indebted to the love of millions of sisters in Maharashtra, my resolve is to keep working to make every sister self-reliant and empowered," Fadnavis said in a post on X.