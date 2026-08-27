Salman Khan mourns Kuku Kohli's death, sends strength to his wife Aruna Irani: ‘My heart goes out to you’

On Wednesday, Salman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his grief over Kuku Kohli’s death. He wrote, "Rest in peace Kuki ji , Aruna ji, my heart goes out to you. May God give u strength." Kuku is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli died following a massive heart attack on Tuesday, August 25. He was 77. Several members of the film fraternity, including Rajpal Yadav , Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, attended his funeral on Wednesday to pay their final respects. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also mourned the veteran filmmaker’s demise and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The late filmmaker launched Ajay Devgn’s career with Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay paid tribute to the director on social media, recalling the faith Kohli placed in him during the early stages of his career. He wrote on X, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti".

Phool Aur Kaante, released in 1991, emerged as a major box-office success. Ajay went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the film. It also starred Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. The film established Ajay as an action star and helped shape his career over the next three decades.

Apart from Phool Aur Kaante, Kohli directed films including Kohraam, Suhaag, Anari No. 1, Haqeeqat and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, among others. His last directorial, Woh Tera Naam Tha, was released in 2004.

Kuku Kohli's death and funeral The late filmmaker had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani’s brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed”. Despite doctors’ efforts to revive him, Kohli was declared dead at around 5 pm.

He was cremated around noon on Wednesday, August 26. His wife, veteran actor Aruna Irani, appeared emotional as she bid farewell to her husband alongside members of the Irani and Kohli families. Several people were seen assisting her as she made her way to the cremation.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal and Ashoke Pandit, attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the filmmaker.