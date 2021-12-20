Salman Khan confirms Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event, fan says ‘hope SS Rajamouli directs this one’

Actor Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be featuring in the sequel of his hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman announced the sequel at a special event of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR on Sunday.

In the 2015 comedy drama, Salman featured as a man, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra) separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in the neighbouring country.

The film was directed by Kabir Khan and penned by noted screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Salman made the big announcement at Rajamouli's film RRR's special event. At the event, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the superstar said he has a strong bond with Rajamouli, as his father had penned the much-loved blockbuster. "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, " Salman said.

When Karan asked if Salman was confirming that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was underway, Salman replied, "Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR."

As soon as Salman confirmed the news, his fans started talking about the upcoming film on social media. One fan shared a screenshot from the event and wrote, “Ok bhai Salman Khan announced #bajrangibhaijaan2 with Vijendra Prasad.” While another one said, “May be a different story or may the return of Pawan #BajrangiBhaijaan2. Excited for a journey to witness love, brotherhood, share, care and Humanity above everything, no war no weapons, handshake. Whatever the hype is unreal for it. #SalmanKhan, keep shining."

Another excited fan said, “Megastar Salman Khan himself announced that #BajrangiBhaijaan2 is going to be made and it is being written by the #VijyendraPrasad. This is big news for all the Salmaniacs Hope @ssrajamouli directs this one. Can’t express the excitement.”

At the RRR event, Salman was joined by Rajamouli and the film's cast, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt, who features in a special role in the period actioner, was also present. RRR narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film is scheduled for a January 7 release.

(With PTI inputs)