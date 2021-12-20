When Salman Khan hit Sohail Khan with stones and ran away after seeing him bleed

Sohail Khan, who celebrates his 51st birthday on Monday, shares a close bond with his brothers – Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Youngest of the Khan brothers, Sohail has not only produced a few of his brothers' movies but has also directed Salman in a few movies.

While fans have often seen the trio talk about their bond and stand up for each other, Salman had once revealed that when they were kids, he and Arbaaz threw stones at Sohail which led to the youngest Khan brother bleeding profusely.

Salman appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 and had said, “Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie Tarzan and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, Sohail rose from behind the bin crying and bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I ran from there.”

Sohail began his work in Bollywood as a director with the film Auzaar, starring Salman in the lead. He then directed Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna. He was the producer, and co-writer of the film as well. The 1998 film starred Salman and Arbaaz in the lead with Kajol paired with Salman. He helmed Hello Brother as well before making his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which he directed himself.

Over the years, Sohail has acted in movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Heroes and Veer. He also directed Salman's film Jai Ho, which failed at the box office.

Sohail has stayed away from the limelight in recent years. However, he was seen in a couple of episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which stars his wife Seema Khan as one of the four leading ladies of the show.