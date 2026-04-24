Salman Khan confirms Eid 2027 release for film with Nayanthara, asks fans for ‘thoda sa sabar’ as shoot begins

Salman Khan has locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming film with Nayanthara. The yet-untitled project, currently referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The makers have already unveiled a glimpse from the film’s muhurat, offering an early look at the project as it officially goes on floors. (Also read: Salman Khan, Nayanthara resume shooting for film with Vamshi Paidipally after puja ceremony: Watch )

Salman Khan announces Eid 2027 release for SVC63

Salman Khan and Nayanthara will appear together in Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju's next.

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Announcing the release date on X, Salman shared a playful note, asking fans to stay patient while hinting at long-term planning. “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, that’s why announced Eid… Don’t worry, iss wali ka bhi bataenge when the time is right. Patience, thoda sa sabar… mere jitna hi intezar karna padega. Baherhaal jo aapka haal hai, woh hi mera bhi haal hai,” he wrote (One should think a little ahead, that’s why I announced Eid. Don’t worry, we will reveal the other one at the right time. Have patience, just a little patience. You will have to wait as long as I am. The way you are feeling right now, I feel the same).

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{{^usCountry}} The project was earlier announced with a muhurat video, marking the start of its journey. Vamshi Paidipally is known for helming successful films across industries, including Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Maharshi, and Varisu. Over the years, he has collaborated with leading stars such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay, earning recognition for blending emotional depth with commercial storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was earlier announced with a muhurat video, marking the start of its journey. Vamshi Paidipally is known for helming successful films across industries, including Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Maharshi, and Varisu. Over the years, he has collaborated with leading stars such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay, earning recognition for blending emotional depth with commercial storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the yet-untitled film is being mounted as a high-octane action drama.

The announcement continues Salman’s long-standing tradition of festive Eid releases, a streak that includes major hits like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, and Bharat.

Nayanthara, one of the most prominent stars in South cinema, made her Bollywood debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the film emerged as a massive global success, crossing ₹1,000 crore at the box office.

Her extensive filmography in the South includes popular titles such as Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Billa, Raja Rani and Viswasam, among others.

Meanwhile, Salman is also set to appear in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which is reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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