Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat on Antim set, watch adorable video

Salman Khan has been spending quality time with his one-year-old niece, Ayat, on the sets of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. In a video shared by his sister Arpita Khan, he could be seen carrying the little one in his arms and dancing with her. He was in costume, complete with a turban. The hilly landscape could be seen in the backdrop.

“Unconditional Love @beingsalmankhan,” Arpita captioned the video shared on her Instagram account. The song Tu Jo Mila from Salman’s film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, played in the background. Though she restricted the comments section of the post, it has already garnered over 65,000 views in just an hour.

Earlier, Arpita posted pictures of Ayat and her son Ahil with their father, Aayush Sharma, from the sets. He also shared a photo of himself playing with his daughter.

Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, marks Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush. While Salman plays an upright police officer in the film, Aayush will be seen as a menacing gangster.

Last month, a teaser from Antim: The Final Truth was unveiled. Aayush was seen engaged in an intense face-off with Salman in the short clip. Aayush grabbed eyeballs with his dramatic transformation - he has reportedly gained 15 kgs of muscle for the role.

Salman is also simultaneously shooting for the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, which he is the host of. The show is weeks away from its finale.

Meanwhile, Salman recently shared that his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will release in theatres on Eid this year. His announcement came after he received requests from theatre owners across the country to not opt for an OTT release for the film.

“I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe,” he said in a statement.

