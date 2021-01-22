Shah Rukh Khan shares cryptic post about the colour 'pink'; is this his Pathan look?
- Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new social media post, about how the world can be made a better place. But is this his Pathan look?
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new social media post, with a cryptic caption. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter on Friday, and shared a picture of himself playing pool.
In the picture, the actor could be seen cuing up a shot, wearing a cap and sunglasses. He wrote in his caption, "As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place..." The picture showed Shah Rukh, with his long hair, with a pink ball in his sights.
"Pink is the new black," one person wrote in the comments section. "Hair goals," wrote another. This is Shah Rukh's first Instagram post since his New Year's address, in which he delivered a message to his fans, calling for everyone to be more 'romantic, emphatic, pragmatic, democratic, fantastic' in 2021.
Shah Rukh is reportedly filming his comeback vehicle, Pathan, in Mumbai. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone. It expected to be unveiled at the 50th anniversary celebrations of Yash Raj Films.
While no official announcement has been made about the film yet, Deepika in a recent interview to Femina confirmed that she has started work on it. “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas,” she told the magazine.
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh's last release was 2018's critical and commercial flop, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. His Red Chillies Entertainment has, however, produced several streaming projects for Netflix in the meanwhile. These include Bard of Blood, Betaal, and Class of 83.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about why he never signed on to big films post the success of his breakout hit, Aamir, in 2008.
Kangana Ranaut said that she does not need any validation, as she won a poll for the best actress of 2020. She also reminded fans of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'mistake' that gave the Bollywood 'mafia' power over him.
