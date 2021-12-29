Salman Khan ditches the car, drives an auto in Panvel. Watch

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan was seen on the driver's seat of an auto in a crowded area, which appears to be close to his Panvel farmhouse The actor seems to be stationed at his farmhouse for a while now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, shared by a fan account on Instagram, the actor was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a blue T-shirt. The actor took off from the spot with a couple of people seated with him in auto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman was spotted in Panvel just a few days after celebrating his birthday with his family and friends at the farmhouse. The actor, who turned 56 on Monday, was seen cutting his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. She shares her birthday with the actor. Videos and pictures from the farmhouse also revealed that the actor had a ball that night.

Also read: When Salman Khan said if he hadn’t refused Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, ‘there would be no Mannat’

A day before his birthday, Salman was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a snake. He was discharged a few hours later. Later that night, he met with the media outside his farmhouse to assure them and fans that he was okay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now,” he told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My sister was quite scared with the whole incident, but I made friends with the snake and got a picture clicked with it before leaving it in the jungle. It must have also bit me because it was scared,” Salman added.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. In the film, the actor starred alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor has Tiger 3 in the pipeline now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON