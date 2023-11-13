Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers while watching Tiger 3 on Diwali; Ram Gopal Varma reacts: And we think we're not mad

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 released in theatres across the country on November 12. The actor's fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon in Maharashtra as they watched the film on Diwali. The video is viral and drawing flak by many on social media. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also reacted to the clip. Sharing it on X, he criticised the fans. Also read: Tiger 3 movie review and release highlights

Fans set off fireworks inside packed Tiger 3 screening

On Sunday, videos of fan celebrating Tiger 3's release were all over social media. However, the celebrations soon turned sour after a group of fans set off fireworks inside a screening. The video shows some people bursting crackers as Tiger 3 played on the big screen, while others were running for safety inside the theatre. A few other videos of Salman Khan fans bursting firecrackers and setting off rockets inside movie theatres have also surfaced.

Reactions to viral videos

Sharing one such video, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji)." A person also wrote on X in response to a video of fans bursting crackers inside a theatre, "Worst thing to do!!"

Another said, "Today, the government has imposed restrictions on bursting crackers outside, but they're bursting inside theatres..." One person also wrote, “This is just not safe! These people should be arrested for risking others like this.”

When fans burst crackers at Antim screening

This is not the first time that an incident like this has occurred inside theatres playing a Salman Khan movie. In 2021, during the release of Antim: The Final Truth, fans burst firecrackers inside a hall and it caught Salman’s attention. Taking to social media, Salman had at the time condemned the incident and urged fans not to repeat it.

He had said, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans.. thank you."

