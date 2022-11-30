Salman Khan fans say 'no one can match his swag' after he attends Abu Dhabi event, Farah Khan-Karan Johar seen too

Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Badshah among many other celebrities attended the 23rd IIFA Awards Press Conference in Abu Dhabi. Several videos and pictures from the event surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday. (Also Read | Salman Khan, Revathy dance to their song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya on Bigg Boss 16, reveal they will reunite in Tiger 3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the event, Salman wore an olive green shirt under a grey jacket and matching pants. He opted for black shoes. The actor smiled and gave different poses for the paparazzi. A paparazzo account shared a video of Salman on Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan said, "No one can match his swag." "God willing, indeed, befitting his beauty, handsomeness, and majesty," said another person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the event, Farah Khan posed with her cousin Farhan. The duo gave poses with arms linked and smiled at the camera. For the occasion, Farah wore a maroon co-ord outfit while Farhan Akhtar opted for a white T-shirt under a black jacket and trousers. Karan wore a grey-blue jacket, black pants, and white shoes. Varun Dhawan opted for a blue T-shirt, pink trousers, and sneakers. Badshah was dressed in a colourful shirt, black pants, and sneakers. For the event, Sunidhi chose a white and yellow outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Salman in an upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Pooja Hegde. He also has an action thriller film Tiger 3, in the pipeline, which is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The horror-comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan and presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan Johar is coming up with his directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023. Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film Toofan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next directing a road trip film Jee Le Zara which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON