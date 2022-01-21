Salman Khan feasts on Rajasthani spread, digs into dal bati churma with brother Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan and his family enjoyed a lavish spread of Rajasthani cuisine recently, courtesy of Bina Kak. Salman shares a close bond with the 67-year-old actor, with whom he has worked in a few movies.

On Thursday, Bina Kak shared a glimpse of Salman's family lunch on her Instagram Stories. The photo shows Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan, along with others, gorging on some dal bati churma, a popular Rajasthani dish. Salman sports a bearded avatar as he appears immersed in the meal.

Bina Kak shared this photo on her Instagram Stories.

Bina also appears to have treated costume designer Ashley Rebello, whom she tagged in her post. On his Instagram Stories, Ashley thanked the veteran actor for sending food: “Love you for this, it takes me back to your home.”

Bina was also part of Salman's New Year celebrations and his birthday festivities. A day ahead of Salman's 56th birthday, she dedicated a note to the actor: “Birthday tomorrow, all good and cheerful! Happy and absolutely healthy today, happy to be surrounded by family, I call him Khuda ki ‘Naimat’ (God's honour). All our blessings for a happy, healthy, long and meaningful life ahead.”

On Thursday evening, Salman hinted at a new announcement: “I have to post commercials and trailers etc… apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (They are all my brands.. Do you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (Today a post, tomorrow a teaser).” His tweet left fans intrigued, prompting speculation over what could the teaser be about.

Salman currently hosts the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 15, which has been extended by two weeks. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman has Tiger 3 in his line-up, in which he will reprise his role opposite Katrina Kaif.

