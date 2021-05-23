Salman Khan got ready in 20 seconds for Radhe fight scenes that took hours to choreograph, says Gautam Gulati

Actor Gautam Gulati, who was recently seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, has said that Salman did not take much time to prepare for fight sequences in the film. Gautam played the antagonist, Girgit, in the film that also featured Randeep Hooda and Sangay Tsheltrim in negative roles.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat, Gautam said, "Salman is very quick and fast, he did not need any training. I asked him how he could pick up the directions on an action sequence. He told me 'I have been doing this for 34-35 years, I do not need training as much'. It is a fact, if you watch him performing live, (you will know)."

He added, "I remember even the Korean people were shocked to see him catch up so quickly. Choreographing a sequence would take a few hours and Salman would just take a look and be ready in 15-20 seconds! He would just see the choreography and be ready in a (snaps his fingers)."

Gautam also said that the Radhe team trained for about 15 days before working on the the action sequences. "For action, we trained for 10-15 days. The team from Korea came to Mumbai and we (Randeep, Sangay and Gautam) used to train together for our fighting scenes with Salman. We would be training for days and Salman sir would be ready just like that. Of course, we practiced a bit before the shot, (but it was) just to remember. Otherwise he was all set."

He also shared his happiness at all the attention he has been receiving for his work in the film. "It feels great that my work is being noticed and appreciated in such a huge film. They (fans) are now writing online 'the next young, Bollywood villain', 'welcome to Bollywood Gautam' and 'very well debut' for me. It feels great to have new fans and work with people like Salman and Randeep."

Gautam also talked about how he improvised for his role. "When I was shown the sketches of my character, I had discussed with Salman sir that I wanted to add something. I showed him the smile, asking if I should add (it to the character). I added stuff to make it more deadly. The moment Salman saw my smile when I was on set, he loved it and he was like ‘this is good, keep it throughout’. So, I carried it for the entire film to make the impact (of my role) bigger."

Asked about sharing the frame with established actors like Salman and Randeep, Gautam said, "Never thought about it. I was aware that I was working with these senior actors and initially, I also feared being lost. When I started thinking from the character’s point of view, then I do not think as much. While performing, I do not think much. I was very confident. Instead of giving it an angry look, I made the character more psychotic and gave it a smile. I tried to make sure my character created a space in audiences’ hearts."