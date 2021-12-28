Salman Khan grooves to Tamma Tamma with niece Ayat in adorable video. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, celebrated the day with family and friends on December 27. On Monday, Ayat's father and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma posted a video of the duo dancing on Instagram.

Aayush took to his Instagram Stories, and posted the video of Salman and Ayat. In the clip, Salman is seen holding Ayat in his arms, while dancing to the song Tamma Tamma. The video was later shared by multiple fan accounts.

As soon as the video started doing rounds on the Internet, his fans started reacting to it. One person wrote, “This is such a cute video. Salman is dancing like a little kid. He looks so happy. May God bless him with many more years.” While another one said, “Ayat is so cute. Kaisa cute sa face bana rahi hai (She is making such a cute face)."

On Monday, a video from Salman's birthday party surfaced online. In the video, Salman, who shares his birthday with Ayat, was seen cutting the birthday cake with her.

Salman Khan's birthday party was attended by many celebrity guests. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Samantha Lockwood, and film producer Ramesh Taurani were at the bash.

Apart from them, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Vatsal Sheth, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi, Maniesh Paul, film writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were also the attendees.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman got bitten by a snake and was briefly admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The actor got discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours...I am fine now."

