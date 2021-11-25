Salman Khan holds niece Ayat, poses with stepmom Helen, mom Salma Khan and others at Salim Khan’s birthday party

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a picture from his father Salim Khan’s birthday party and wrote, “Happy b’day dad.” The entire family, minus a few people, came together for the celebration.

In the photo, Salman was seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms. They posed alongside other members of the Khan family - Salim, Helen, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and her son Ahil, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan and their son Ayaan. Two cakes lay on the table in front of them.

Wishes poured in from fans in the comments section. Many also showered love on the ‘happy family’ and dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Currently, Salman is gearing up for the release of Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While Salman plays a police officer in the film, Aayush will be seen as a gangster. This is their first onscreen collaboration.

During an interview with News18, Aayush said that at first, he was ‘anxious’ that Salman was a part of Antim: The Final Truth. “There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism,” he said.

Aayush said that not only was he ‘against the idea’ of starring alongside Salman, but he also approached ‘all the people in the family’ including his wife Arpita to convince him not to do the film. However, Salman was sure that he wanted to be a part of Antim: The Final Truth.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also marks the big-screen debut of Mahima Makwana. Presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan, the film will open in theatres on November 26.