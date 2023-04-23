Salman Khan laughs as ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani playfully punches his face at Eid party. Watch

Actor Salman Khan and his ex-girlfriend, actor Sangeeta Bijlani attended his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Eid party in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities attending the bash on Saturday night emerged online as they posed for the paparazzi. (Also Read | Salman Khan hugs ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, plants sweet kiss on her forehead at birthday party)

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani playfully punched and hit him.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday by a paparazzo account, Salman exited Arpita's home as he spoke to journalist Rajat Sharma. He pointed at Sangeeta Bijlani, who walked behind him, and laughed saying something to Rajat. Sangeeta then made a face and punched Salman on the face as he laughed.

Salman, however, kept laughing and talking with Rajat. Sangeeta later also hit him and made a face while talking to Rajat. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Old love." Another person said, "First is first!" "Every day you are growing younger and younger," read a comment.

Earlier this month, Salman shared a photo of himself on Instagram. In the picture, he sported a black T-shirt and also showed his signature silver bracelet on the wrist. Sharing the photo of himself smiling, Salman captioned it, "Hey." Reacting to it, Sangeeta wrote, “Heyyy."

Last year in December, Salman hosted a lavish birthday party and Sangeeta also attended it. In several photos posted on Instagram by paparazzi, Salman kissed Sangeeta’s forehead. They also shared a hug and later posed for the media stationed outside the party venue.

Salman and Sangeeta dated years ago and later parted ways. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade; it was one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had also decided to tie the knot but later called it off, even after their wedding cards were printed. Later, Sangeeta married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. They finalised their divorce in 2019.

Fans saw Salman recently in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, helmed by Farhad Samji. The film released in theatres on Eid. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. The actor will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will release later this year.

