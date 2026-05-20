Salman Khan loses cool at paparazzi for clicking him at hospital, warns: ‘Saath saal ka hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola’

Superstar Salman Khan had a heated moment with paparazzi on Tuesday night after photographers followed him and shouted ‘Maatrubhumi’ while he was visiting someone at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor lashed out at the photographers and asked if they had “lost their minds”. Soon after the incident drew online attention, Salman addressed the matter on social media, slamming the invasion of his privacy and saying he has not forgotten how to fight.

Salman loses his cool

On Tuesday, Salman Khan was spotted visiting someone at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

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On Tuesday, Salman was spotted visiting someone at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Several videos of his outing have surfaced on social media.

The actor did not react upon entering the hospital, but appeared visibly upset and lost his cool with the paparazzi as he stepped off the premises.

The photographers first spotted Salman when his vehicle halted at a traffic signal, following which they trailed him to the hospital. As the actor stepped out of the premises later, a few photographers began shouting “Bhai, bhai, Maatrubhumi!”, referring to his upcoming film, in an attempt to grab his attention. That’s when Salman lost his cool.

At that point, an irritated Salman was seen lashing out at the photographers, asking, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger.

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{{^usCountry}} In the clips, Salman is then seen walking towards the photographers and questioning how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to the hospital. The photographers were then heard apologising to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clips, Salman is then seen walking towards the photographers and questioning how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to the hospital. The photographers were then heard apologising to him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Salman reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the video quickly grabbed attention online, Salman took to Instagram to react to the viral clips of him losing his cool and questioned the behaviour of the photographers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video quickly grabbed attention online, Salman took to Instagram to react to the viral clips of him losing his cool and questioned the behaviour of the photographers. {{/usCountry}}

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“If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” Salman wrote as a caption with one image of his.

The actor went on to slam the photographers for shouting the name of his film outside the hospital. Salman said that if the paparazzi want to make money off his losses and personal moments, the least they can do is show some sensitivity instead of enjoying the situation.

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Salman wrote, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (Forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?”.

In another post, Salman warned photographers against exploiting emotional situations for content and reminded them that, despite his age, he still knows how to fight back.

The Dabangg actor wrote, “Aise main sau jala doonga.Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga? (I’ll burn a hundred of you down like this. Next time, try pulling this stunt when one of my brothers is going through pain – just try it with me once. When someone from your family is in the hospital, should I react like this?)”

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“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (I may have turned 60, but don’t forget that I still know how to fight. And sure, put me in jail),” Salman added. It remains unclear whom the actor had gone to meet at the hospital.

Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, which seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots. No release date has been announced yet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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