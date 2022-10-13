Salman Khan leaves everyone in splits with 'seniors first' comment for Venkatesh as Pooja Hegde feeds them cake. Watch

Actor Pooja Hegde celebrated her 32nd birthday with Venkatesh and Salman Khan on the sets of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a video shared by Salman Khan Films on Instagram, Pooja Hegde stood between Venkatesh and Salman as they, along with the cast and crew of the film, sang the birthday song for her. Several cakes were kept on a table in front of the trio. (Also Read | Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar reunite at Ashvini Yardi's bash)

After cutting the cake, Pooja took a piece and was about to feed Salman when he said, "Seniors first". He then smiled looking sideways at Venkatesh who laughed. Pooja and the rest of the team also burst out laughing. Salman then took a bite from the cake. Pooja hugged Salman and thanked him.

Looking at the people, Salman said, "Beautiful. Lovely." The video was shared with the caption, "Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." For the occasion, Venkatesh opted for a black outfit. Salman wore a beige T-shirt and blue denims and Pooja was dressed in a white shirt and red-golden pants.

Salman also wished Pooja taking to his Instagram account. The actor shared a photo of Pooja cutting a cake as he and Venkatesh looked at her. He wrote, "Happy bday @hegdepooja …" Sharing a video from the celebrations on her Instagram Stories, Pooja wrote, "On set birthdays are the best (laughing emoji)."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an upcoming action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salma under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Malvika Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh. Fans will also see her in Mahesh Babu's next project, which is currently untitled.

Salman was recently seen in a guest appearance role in Chiranjeevi's political drama film GodFather. He will be seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has Kick 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

