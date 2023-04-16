Salman Khan, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan and more attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party. Watch

Salman Khan is keeping traditions alive as he was seen at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party again this year. Dressed in a stylish black kurta and salwar, Salman looked handsome. The paparazzi greeted him with chants of ‘bhaijaan’. (Also read: Salman Khan says he ditched a taxi driver before he was famous)

Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar; Salman Khan arriving for Baba Siddiqui's iftar party.

Upon arriving at the venue, Salman was greeted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. They posed for the paparazzi together. Salman always attends Baba's iftar parties, often with his friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Also spotted was mom-to-be Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar. She wore an ornate green anarkali suit and kept her hair tied. Zaid wore a white outfit. The couple is expecting their first child.

Among other guests at the party were Rashami Desai, Javed Jaffery, Pooja Hegde, Salim Khan, Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

Salman and Pooja will soon be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Talking to ANI during the film promotions, Hedge shared how she got the role in the movie. The actor said, "The film came to me before the lockdown. The tile was different. Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala was also part of this project and we did Houseful together. After watching my film Mohenjo Daro, Salman Sir said we will definitely do something together, we will work together. So it fits very well in the film because my character in the film is a Telugu girl's role. So it was great because I have done a lot of work in Telugu. So it fits beautifully and this film has happened now. And it's a good thing that I got such an important role in Salman Khan's film."

Zeeshaan Siddiqui with Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan.

Sharing her experience of working with Salman, the actor said, "I had a great experience working with him. He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

