Salman Khan mourns Asha Bhosle’s death through emotional post: ‘An irreplaceable voice…’

Superstar Salman Khan has joined the nation in mourning the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. Taking to social media, he mourned the loss and paid a heartfelt tribute, saying her legacy will live on, with her songs continuing to inspire generations to come.

Salman Khan remembers Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12.

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On Sunday, Salman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to remember Asha Bhosle through a post. He shared a photograph of the legendary singer while sharing an emotional note.

Calling it a huge loss, Salman tweeted, “A huge loss for Indian music…. Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations.”

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{{^usCountry}} After news of her death surfaced, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol, took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After news of her death surfaced, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol, took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the singer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh shared a sweet picture with the singer and posted a note on his X account. He wrote, “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh shared a sweet picture with the singer and posted a note on his X account. He wrote, “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with Asha Bhosle. She also shared a video of her singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She penned an emotional note while mourning her death, and thanked her for being one of the “greatest gifts” music has ever known. “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with Asha Bhosle. She also shared a video of her singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She penned an emotional note while mourning her death, and thanked her for being one of the “greatest gifts” music has ever known. “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor continued, “Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it.”

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months.

On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM.

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Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over a career spanning eight decades, she recorded over 11000 songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. She is known for songs such as Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Mera Kuch Saamaan and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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