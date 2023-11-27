Not friends with Salman Khan: Gippy Grewal responds after Lawrence Bishnoi attacks his Canada home

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal has broken his silence over his Canada home being attacked over the weekend. In an interview with News18, Gippy spoke about how he has ‘no friendship with Salman Khan’ after shots were fired outside his Vancouver house and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility. Also read: Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning toilets in Canada before music career

‘I have no friendship with Salman Khan’

Salman Khan with Gippy Grewal at the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan in Mumbai in September 2023. (File Photo/ PTI)

Gippy told the portal that he has met Salman Khan only twice, one of which was during the trailer launch of his film Punjabi Maujaan Hi Maujaan, earlier this year. Gippy said, “The producer, who backed the film (Maujaan Hi Maujaan) invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

‘I was shocked’

Many on social media have expressed concern for Gippy Grewal and his family's safety. Salman Khan is yet to react to the incident. Speaking about the gunshots that were fired at his home, Gippy further said, “This happened (early Sunday) around 12:30 am to 1 am. My house is in West Vancouver, the incident took place there. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened... When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

What Lawrence Bishnoi told Gippy Grewal

On Sunday, Lawrence Bishnoi had addressed Gippy and written on Facebook, “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

Salman Khan's security beefed up

In March 2023, security around Salman Khan's home was increased by Mumbai Police after his personal assistant received a threat email and a case was registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his aide Goldy Brar and another person in Bandra Police station for allegedly issuing threat to the actor.

Earlier in 2023, in his ABP interview, Lawrence Bishnoi had said that Salman Khan had humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Salman was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Members of the Bishnoi community had filed a complaint against Salman and his co-stars from Hum Saath Saath Hain – Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu – in connection with the killings of the animals. The 1998 blackbuck poaching case has surfaced frequently in the media in over the past two decades, and is still pending in courts.

