Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning toilets in Canada before music career: ‘I got extra pay for it and worked happily’

Published on Oct 24, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Gippy Grewal talked about how cleaning toilets and delivering newspapers in Canada, helped him live a happy life with his wife. He later shifted to India for his career in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Gippy Grewal is married to Ravneet Kaur and has three sons, Ekomkar Grewal, Gurfateh Grewal and Gurbaaz Grewal.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Gippy Grewal is one of the most successful celebrities in the Punjabi film and music industry who completed two decades recently. Before his debut in 2002, he once worked three jobs with his wife, Ravneet Kaur in Canada, and even cleaned toilets for extra money. In a new interview, he looked back at his time in Canada and said how even cleaning toilets and delivering newspapers made him happy, which eventually funded his music career.

Gippy Grewal will be next seen in his upcoming film, Honeymoon, opposite Jasmin Bhasin. Directed by Amar Preet Chhabra, it follows the story of a family who is unaware of the concept of honeymoon, and joins a newlywed couple on their first trip after marriage. The film will release on October 25.

During an interaction, Gippy pointed out how people in India are often taught to look down on people who clean toilets or any similar job. He told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s our bad luck that we are taught things like ‘cleaning toilet is not a bright job, it’s a menial job. When I was there (in Canada), I used to do cleaning jobs, which also included mopping. I also used to get toilets to clean. I had to do that and I used to feel it was a normal thing to do. I didn’t mind. I used to get extra pay for it and I used to do it happily.”

“We (Gippy and Ravneet) were happy. We, husband and wife, used to wake up at 4:30 am and picked up newspapers,” he added. Gippy also recalled how he and his wife used to deliver newspapers to a scary neighbourhood with big houses and trees. He recollected that his wife used to get scared about delivering newspapers in the dark as he drive the vehicle.

Gippy believes money cannot buy happiness in life. He was also joined by his co-star Jasmin who also agreed with him on the same, during the interview.

