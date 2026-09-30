Salman Khan poses for paparazzi after calling out ‘disgusting’ behaviour on Bigg Boss; internet says 'shareef hogaye’

After schooling the paparazzi on Bigg Boss Season 20, Salman Khan seems to have buried the hatchet with photographers as he posed for them late on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the paparazzi, who sometimes get unruly while clicking actors and shout their names to get their attention, also appeared to exercise restraint and thanked Salman for stopping to pose for them.

Salman’s patch-up with paparazzi

Salman Khan posed for paparazzi.

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A video of Salman’s interaction with the paparazzi has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was spotted at a recording studio and, despite previously expressing his disappointment with photographers, stopped to pose for them. Salman also posed with fans before entering the studio. The paparazzi in the background were heard complimenting Salman’s look and thanking him for waiting to pose for them.

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Many users in the comments section observed that Salman’s warning to the photographers appeared to have worked, with some noting that they behaved themselves around him. A user shared the video on Reddit and wrote, "Jabse paparazzi ki class lagai Bigg Boss mein, paps bahut shareef hogaye hai Salman ke saath (Ever since Salman has taken paps class, they have become much more civil with him)."Another comment read, "Paps are scared." One more user hilariously noted, "Paps, it done bro." When Salman lashed out at photographers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many users in the comments section observed that Salman’s warning to the photographers appeared to have worked, with some noting that they behaved themselves around him. A user shared the video on Reddit and wrote, "Jabse paparazzi ki class lagai Bigg Boss mein, paps bahut shareef hogaye hai Salman ke saath (Ever since Salman has taken paps class, they have become much more civil with him)."Another comment read, "Paps are scared." One more user hilariously noted, "Paps, it done bro." When Salman lashed out at photographers {{/usCountry}}

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In a previous episode of Bigg Boss, Salman called out photographers for clicking famous personalities inappropriately, saying, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

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He added, “When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function. What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Once I find out who they are..."

What’s next for Salman?

Salman’s upcoming slate includes Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, his war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He is also set to headline an untitled action film with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. The film, which stars Nayanthara alongside Salman, has been officially announced for an Eid 2027 theatrical release.