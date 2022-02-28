Salman Khan praises Bobby Deol's performance in Love Hostel, says he is 'hearing good things'

Bobby Deol's villainous avatar in his latest OTT project Love Hostel has been earning a lot of praise from his fans. In the Zee5 crime thriller, the actor portrays Vijay Singh Dagar, a deadly assassin who has been sent to kill a young inter-faith couple Ahmed and Jyoti, played by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Bobby, who has marked his third OTT project with Love Hostel, has now received a word of encouragement from Salman Khan. In a new post on his Instagram account, Salman applauded Bobby's performance and offered him his best wishes. Also Read: Bobby says dating was ‘taboo’ when he was young, cites ‘conservative family’

Sharing a still of Bobby's character from Love Hostel, Salman wrote, "Hearing good things about your performance Bobby in #LoveHostel." The actor added,"best wishes always and hope you keep doing better and better," adding a red heart emoji.

It comes days after Bobby credited Salman for giving his career a revival by casting him in a negative role in Race 3 which opened him up to playing more diverse roles. Bobby, who has repeatedly said that Race 3 was a turning point in his life as it allowed him to break his image, told Bollywood Life, "Salman is a great friend of mine. He gave me an opportunity to be a part of Race 3, and I knew that millions of people are gonna watch me, people from the new generation who might have not known about me."

"Any actor is very insecure. Any actor is trying to do their best. It's not easy even you are the biggest star to maintain that status. So everybody is insecure. But then there are people with large hearts, big-hearted people like Salman who don't have any insecurities," Bobby added. Also Read: When Bobby Deol recalled meeting Salman Khan for the first time: ‘He was so cool’

Bobby will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Apne 2, scheduled for a release in November this year.

