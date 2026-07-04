Salman Khan's production house slams reports claiming CBFC trouble for Maatrubhumi: 'Haven't even submitted it'

Fans are excited to see Salman Khan back on the big screen in filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. However, reports recently surfaced claiming that the film had landed in trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), was facing certification issues, and that its certification had been put on hold. However, the official Instagram handle of Salman Khan's production house, Salman Khan Films (SKF), has now cleared the air on the matter.

Salman Khan's company issues clarification

Salman Khan in a still from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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SKF shared a note on its Instagram Stories, clarifying that the film is facing no issues with the CBFC or with its certification process. The note read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only. SKF. SALMAN KHAN FILMS."

The reports had claimed that Salman Khan's film had reportedly been withheld by the CBFC, thwarting the makers' plans to release the film in August. However, the makers have now officially set the record straight and dismissed all such rumours.

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Salman Khan Films's statement on Maatrubhumi.

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

{{^usCountry}} Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, was initially expected to release in April this year but was later postponed. The film was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. However, according to reports, the project eventually took a different direction. The film's title was changed, and references to both China and the Galwan Valley were also reportedly removed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, was initially expected to release in April this year but was later postponed. The film was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. However, according to reports, the project eventually took a different direction. The film's title was changed, and references to both China and the Galwan Valley were also reportedly removed. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, while speaking about the title change, Apoorva Lakhia had said, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles: Battle Of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

He added, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."