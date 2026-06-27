MUMBAI: Actor Salman Khan whose Bandra home was attacked in 2024 by two bike-borne men allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, is constructing a new six storey sea-facing home for himself and his family. After 2024 Galaxy firing, Salman Khan to build new six-storey sea-facing home

On June 16, the Khans received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build a residential tower at Bandra’s Chimbai which is a few hundred meters down Galaxy Apartments where the actor has been living since 1974.

In Bollywood fandom, Galaxy Apartments is as famous a landmark as Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Both actors had made a ritual of greeting their legions of fans on their birthdays and on Eid day. For Salman Khan that stopped, however, after four bullets were fired in 2024 at his parents’ flat which is one floor above his, and stands on a busy thoroughfare. The large open balcony from where he would greet fans was covered in bullet-proof glass and curtained off from public view shortly. Amid fresh threats from the Bishnoi gang, the actor briefly retreated from public life, and has since been provided Y plus security.

Salman Khan was the last of the superstars to live in a regular Mumbai apartment block. Most others live in their own bungalows. As per MCZMA documents accessed by HT, the new house, located in a quiet by-lane, off the main road, offering better security, will be built on a plot owned by Khan’s mother Salma. According to the minutes of the June 16 meeting, the plot had a two-storey residential structure on the site dating prior to 1956. The original owner of the plot was a certain Mary Clotilda Baptista. The site was resold a couple of times and finally purchased by the Khans in 2011. They subsequently demolished the two-storey structure on the plot as it was dilapidated.

The MCZMA minutes state that the actor and his family want to construct a new ground + stilt + six storey residential building which will be constructed under regulation 33(16) of Development Control and Promotional Regulations 2034. As per the minutes an FSI of 1.459 will be consumed and IOD (permission) was issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 28, 2025. Sach Developers will build the new construction for the Khans. The total construction area is 1014.11 sq. metres.

The residential tower will also have a 6.01metre-wide approach road from the municipal road. The documents submitted to the MCZMA also stated that no new trees will be felled or translocated. Requisite number of indigenous trees will be planted in the periphery of the plot and in the recreation ground area of the project site.

When contacted, the actor’s representative refused to comment for this story.