Salman Khan recalls wiping Aditya Narayan's nose in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, singer says 'bhai is still young'

Singer Aditya Narayan has been working as a singer, as well as a TV host for a few years now. However, he made a name for himself at a young age as a child actor. He worked together with Salman Khan in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, in which he played his son.

Salman Khan, who has been promoting his new film, Antim The Final Truth, visited the sets of singing reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Salman recalled how he’d often wipe show host Aditya’s nose while working on their 1998 film.

Salman said, “I had worked with Aditya when he was just three or four years old. We shot for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. I used to wipe his nose when he was a kid.” Aditya wasn't three years old during the movie. He was about 10 years old at the time.

Aditya Narayan and Salman Khan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Aditya Narayan added, “I always had a runny nose, and he was there for my rescue. But look how I’ve grown up, but Salman Bhai is still the same young, dashing man.” The episode will be aired over the weekend.

Twinkle Khanna started opposite Salman Khan in the film directed by Deepak Sareen and written by Honey Irani. Aditya was nominated for the Best supporting actor award at Zee Cine awards for his performance in the movie. Before Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Aditya Narayan was seen as a child actor in Subhash Ghai’s Pardes.

In 2009 Aditya Narayan also featured as the lead actor in Vikram Bhatt’s Shaapit (2010). The singer first started as an anchor for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007.

