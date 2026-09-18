Salman Khan requests crowd with folded hands to make way, stops security from pushing child after Ganpati darshan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been making the most of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, visiting several pandals to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. After attending the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and his family’s Ganpati Visarjan, the actor was recently spotted offering prayers at politician Ashish Shelar’s residence. His appearance sparked a frenzy among fans gathered outside, with Salman eventually requesting them with folded hands to clear the way.

Salman Khan requests crowd to make way for him

Salman Khan struggles to make way amid crowd frenzy.

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In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman Khan can be seen exiting Ashish Shelar’s residence after seeking Ganpati blessings, with a tilak on his forehead. The actor was dressed casually, with a beanie covering his head. As he stepped outside the venue, Salman was mobbed by paparazzi and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. With the crowd blocking his way, he was seen asking people to move back and make way for him. He even folded his hands and politely requested them to clear the path.

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{{^usCountry}} However, with his bodyguards struggling to manage the crowd, Salman quickly made his way towards his car. The actor was seen being pushed around amid the frenzy, but even in the chaos, he made sure his security did not push away a child who had approached him to shake hands. Salman stopped, shook hands with the child and then gently escorted him out of the crowd before continuing towards his car. Salman Khan at Ganpati Visarjan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, with his bodyguards struggling to manage the crowd, Salman quickly made his way towards his car. The actor was seen being pushed around amid the frenzy, but even in the chaos, he made sure his security did not push away a child who had approached him to shake hands. Salman stopped, shook hands with the child and then gently escorted him out of the crowd before continuing towards his car. Salman Khan at Ganpati Visarjan {{/usCountry}}

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Salman visited his brother Sohail Khan’s residence for Ganpati Visarjan. He was seen performing aarti and was corrected by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, after performing it anti-clockwise. The brother-sister duo’s bond won over the internet. Salman also stole the spotlight with his look at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Salman Khan’s upcoming work

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Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. He will next be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.

He also has Maatrubhumi in the pipeline. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was initially scheduled to release in theatres in April this year. However, it was postponed, with no new release date announced so far. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China following reshoots.