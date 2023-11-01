Salman Khan says Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan are still relevant because they didn't lose focus

Actor Salman Khan gave advice to his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farrey. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. During the Farrey trailer press conference on Wednesday, Salman said he and his peers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, continue to be relevant because they didn't lose focus. (Also Read | Salman Khan launches the trailer of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey)

Salman talks about Aamir, Shah Rukh, Ajay

Salman said, “There was Salman Khan, who was launched with Maine Pyaar Kiya, he was a newcomer. There was Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana, Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, and Akshay Kumar in Khiladi. So, everyone has come up that way."

Salman gives advice to Alizeh

He also added, "If it (film) does a fantastic job, and if she (Alizeh) gets complacent then khalaas (it's over). If this film does ok and she works 10 times harder, she will come up. All of you guys (cast), don't get complacent, just keep working. No matter whether you are happy or sad or your partner has left you or anything else has happened, keep all that aside. Just focus on work and give your best."

Salman talks about Farrey

Salman also shared that Farrey was originally supposed to be a direct-to-digital release. "It was originally an OTT film. But, now we are releasing it on November 24 theatrically. I thought these kids are great and have done a fantastic job because of the director. We liked the script, we saw the film. I was blown away. I felt this film should be on (the big) screen and that's how it became a theatrical release," he said.

Alizeh about Salman

Alizeh said Salman also cautioned her against overacting in films. "He said, 'Be as real as you can. Subtlety is the best and don't overact'. I feel the pressure, I'm human. It would be abnormal to not feel the pressure... You have to say the right things. It is extremely stressful but I'm very happy at the same time. It is a constant thing, feeling stressed and happy," she added.

About Farrey

Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi of Jamtara fame. The thriller follows Niyati, played by Alizeh, a young scholarship student at an elite school who gets entangled in a cheating racket.

Farrey is produced by Reel Life Production and presented by Salman Khan Films (SKF), Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. It will release in theatres on November 24. Apart from Alizeh, the film also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.

