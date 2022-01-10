Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra dedicates Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award to actor. See post

Harshaali Malhotra, of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame, has been honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2022. Taking to Instagram, Harshaali shared several pictures with her award and dedicated it to her Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star, actor Salman Khan, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her latest post, Harshaali Malhotra smile as she posed with her trophy. She wore a red and white lehenga along with a pink with golden border dupatta and opted to keep her long hair loose.

She also shared the letter informing her about the award. "12th Bharat Ranta Dr Ambedkar Awards 2022 ceremony is being organized in the memory of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution of India, on the occasion of the upcoming 73rd Republic Day. You did a very commendable performance in the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from this, you have also acted well through TV and films. Your contribution in the field of Indian Cinema is very important and commendable, so our Jury Committee has finalized your name for 12th Bharat Ratn Dr Ambedkar Award 2022," it read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She captioned the post, "This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me…And for full Bajrangi bhaijaan team.Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar national award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)..."

In her earlier post, she shared a picture of her receiving the award from Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She had written, "Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar national award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)...#blessed #gratitude #proud #moment #bollywood #actress."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni Harshaali Malhotra opens up about equation with Salman Khan

Harshaali featured in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015, directed by Kabir Khan. The film also features Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was co-written by Kabir, KV Vijayendra Prasad and Parveez Sheikh. It was co-produced by Salman and Rockline Venkatesh. The film was critically acclaimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON