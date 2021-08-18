Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Sunita Shirole is in financial ruin, says 'it's very difficult to survive'

Veteran actor Sunita Shirole has opened up about her financial situation and health, saying that she exhausted her savings during the pandemic. She also said that she can't bend her left leg after she had a fracture and has been battling other ailments. Sunita has asked for financial assistance till she can start working.

85-year-old Sunita Shirole also revealed that she was previously staying as a paying guest in a flat but couldn’t pay rent for three months as she had no money left. Currently, she is staying at the residence of fellow actor Nupur Alankar. Sunita expressed her gratitude to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) who sent Nupur to help her. Nupur hired a nurse for her after bringing her to her house 'for the time being'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sunita said, "I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can’t bend it anymore. I have undergone an angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too.”

On resuming work, she said, "I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating and I don’t know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet...I have earned a lot during my heydays and would help those in need. I had never imagined that I would ever be at crossroads in life. I had invested a major chunk of my earnings in a business set-up by my husband and me. However, a fire broke out in the warehouse and we lost everything. He passed away in 2003. Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon (Today, I am at the mercy of the people). It’s very difficult to survive."

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor looks regal in unseen pics from Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding, see here

Sunita has worked in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Chot- Aj Isko, Kal Tereko (2004) and Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2005), Shaapit (2010), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), and Made In China (2019). She featured in television shows, including Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein.