Sonam Kapoor looks regal in unseen pics from Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding, see here

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared several posts with her husband Anand Ahuja, and her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, who tied the knot over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, Sonam penned notes for the trio as she shared unseen pictures from the wedding ceremony of Rhea and Karan.

In Sonam Kapoor's first post, she posed with Rhea Kapoor, who wore her wedding attire. For the ceremony, Sonam had opted for a green suit with a pink floral design along with golden embroidery. She paired it with a pink dupatta and traditional jewellery. In the picture, Rhea posed candidly on a chair while Sonam stood behind her, looking at the camera.

She captioned the post, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

In her picture with Karan, he sat in a chair as she posed beside him. Sharing the post, she wrote, "You’ve always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani."





Sharing her posts with husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam didn't caption it but wrote "#everydayphenomenal" along with a black heart emoji. In their first picture, Sonam sat in a chair looking at the floor while Anand, who stood beside her, looking at her.

In the second picture, the couple smiled for the camera as they posed next to each other. In one of the photos, a visibly emotional Sonam was snapped sitting next to her mother Sunita Kapoor while Anand had his arms around her.

Rhea tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan on August 14 at her father Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai's Juhu. The ceremony was attended by their families and close friends.

Two days later, Rhea's family organised a wedding reception for the couple. Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor attended the bash. Celebrities including Masaba Gupta and Farah Khan were also part of the festivities.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen in Blind. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor and also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which had released on Netflix last year.